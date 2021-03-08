CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Can Gather Without Masks or Distancing

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Centers for Disease Control says people fully vaccinated from COVID-19 can gather with those at low risk for the coronavirus without masks but should still cover their faces in public.

The long-awaited guidance from the CDC begins the process of providing clarity to Americans as more become vaccinated.

Under the guidelines, fully vaccinated people could gather in groups without masks or social distancing. Vaccinated people could also meet without wearing face coverings with people considered at low risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting a healthy child and grandchildren.

Alabama still is under a statewide mask mandate through April 9, though Gov. Kay Ivey says she won’t extend it past that date.

