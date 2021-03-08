CrimeStoppers: $1,000 Reward Offered for Information in Tuskegee Student’s Disappearance

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police and family members of Marquez Duncan Jr. continue to search for answers in his disappearance. Duncan, last seen on February 23, is 22-years-old. He is a student at Tuskegee University.

Family members describe Duncan as a person to not have communication with his mother, father, or friends for this length of time. They are pleading with the public for someone to come forward with any information that might lead to his whereabouts.

1/4 Marquez Duncan_003

2/4 Marquez Duncan_002

3/4 Marquez Duncan_004

4/4 Marquez Duncan_006







CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information in Duncan’s disappearance.

If you have any information regarding his disappearance, call the Tuskegee Police Department at (334) 727-0200 or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.