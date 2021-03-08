Forestry Commission: 24 Wildfires Burning in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Forestry officials say wildfires are cropping up across Alabama as the weather dries out.

Wildfires have burned more than 2,300 acres of land across Alabama in recent days. And forestry officials say firefighters were battling two dozen blazes statewide on Monday.

The agency says no significant rain is forecast for the rest of the week, so anyone burning debris or starting any outdoor fire needs to be careful.

The agency says fire charred 560 acres in St. Clair County, and two 400-acre fires burned in Cullman and Cherokee counties.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)