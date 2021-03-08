State Health Officer: Please Wear Masks After April 9

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s mask mandate expires on April 9, but the recommendation to wear masks is continuing. State Health Officer Scott Harris said people should continue to take precautions, including wearing masks when in public. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday extended Alabama’s mask order through the evening of April 9, but said after that she will let it expire. Harris said he hopes April 10 will look a lot like April 9 in the state as far as mask-wearing and other precautions.

