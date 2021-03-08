Very Quiet Weather Pattern for March

by Ryan Stinnett

For the week ahead, an oddly quiet weather pattern for March highlights our forecast as an upper-ridge builds in over the Gulf Coast. Today and tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine across Alabama with a passing cloud or two on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. The high pressure that has been centered over the area will slide off to the east a little and that will allow more of a southerly flow across Alabama for Wednesday. We’ll have a good bit of sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs will head into the upper 70s. The ridge stays in place for Thursday and Friday that will begin to bring more moisture into the area. The good news is that we’ll remain dry on both days with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 80s on both days.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The ridging will break down a little and that will allow for a very small chance of a few isolated to scattered showers across northern portions of Alabama, but the southern half of the state will remain dry with highs in the 80s. My Monday, and approaching storm should bring rain and storms back to Alabama. Enjoy this week of weather, because next week looks more active.

Have a mystical Monday!!!

Ryan