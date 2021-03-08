Victim in Woodrow Street Fatal Shooting Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation into the death of 30-year-old Rodrickus Barnett of Montgomery.

On Sunday, March 7, around 11pm, police responded to the 700 block of Woodrow Street in reference to a shooting. At the scene, police located a Barnett with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this Homicide Investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.