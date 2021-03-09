Alabama Guard to conduct vaccinations in 24 rural counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The state says Alabama National Guard troops will begin work later this month administering doses in at least 24 rural counties.

The Guard has two 55-member mobile vaccination teams that can provide 8,000 doses a week in all.

A statement from the governor’s office says members will work with public health and local officials to determine exact sites and logistics. Guard immunizations will start March 23.

The announcement comes with Alabama trailing most of the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations. Federal statistics show 15.2% of Alabama’s 4.9 million residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. That’s lower than any state other than neighboring Georgia.

