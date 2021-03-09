Alabama State hosts pair of mid-week games including a contest against No. 18 Mississippi State Tuesday afternoon

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State will host their third Power 5 school at the Barbara Williams Softball Complex this season when No 18 Mississippi State comes to town Tuesday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 4 pm.

Only those listed on the player pass list will be allowed inside the Barbara Williams Softball Complex this season due to social distant seating and COVID-19 protocols. No tickets will be sold at any time for the venue, and masks are mandatory while visiting the Alabama State University campus and its athletic venues.

Alabama State (3-14), who has already hosted nationally ranked Alabama and Notre Dame in Montgomery earlier this season, looks to end a three-game losing streak against Mississippi State (13-5). The Bulldogs enter the weekend after winning the Bulldog Invitational with five consecutive wins including a pair of run-rule wins. Alabama State will also face North Dakota Wednesday night at 6 pm in their final game of the week.

Both games can be seen on the Hornet Sports Network.

Jaeda Gardner leads the Lady Hornets in hitting at .367 with 11 hits on the season, while Alex Massie is hitting .282 with three doubles. Morgan Gaither leads the team in RBI with five, while Jazmine Dodd and Jamaica Flowers each have four. In the circle, Skyler Sullivan (3-5) has recorded a 4.76 earned run average in 58.2 innings this season.

For complete coverage of Alabama State University softball, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateSB (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.