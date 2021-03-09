Councilman asked to resign over racially insensitive post

by Alabama News Network Staff

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama councilman apologized for creating a racially insensitive social media post two years ago but a fellow council member believes the apology isn’t enough. On Saturday, Decatur Councilman Hunter Pepper said he was “extremely sorry” for a 2018 Facebook post where he implied that demonstrators protesting the police killing of a Black man should be run over. Pepper was 16 years old when he made the post, which he called “ignorant.” Councilman Billy Jackson said Pepper “has no business representing” residents in Decatur and should resign. Jackson also said Pepper’s age shouldn’t excuse the post.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved