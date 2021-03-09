Gambling Bill Fails in Alabama Senate By Two Votes

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate has voted down a bill that would have created a constitutional amendment to legalize gambling in the state.

The bill got 19 votes in favor and 13 against, but needed 21 votes to pass due to it being a proposed constitutional amendment.

The bill originally had five locations for planned casinos. Before a final vote was counted, two more casinos were added to the bill in Houston and Lowndes Counties.

The proposal would have authorized a state lottery, multiple casinos locations plus a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians for casino games at their three sites. If the bill had made it out of the legislature, it would still have had to be approved by Alabama voters.

Over the last two decades, gambling legislation in Alabama has failed because of both conservative opposition to gambling and a turf war over who could have electronic gambling machines or casino games.

The closest Alabama has come was in 1999, when a proposed lottery was put to a vote of the people, but was defeated.

This is how our local senators voted:

Sen. Will Barfoot (R) – no

Sen. William Beasley (D) – yes

Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R) – no

Sen. Kirk Hatcher (D) – yes

Sen. Jimmy Holley (R) – yes

Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier – did not vote

Sen. Bobby Singleton (D) – yes

Sen. Tom Whatley (R) – yes

