Girl Using Lemonade Stand to Fund Brain Surgery in Recovery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl who used a lemonade stand to help raise money for her own brain surgery has undergone a successful operation. Elizabeth Scott says in a Facebook post that daughter Liza Scott’s surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital on Monday was “uneventful.” She says Liza was alert and talking in the recovery room afterward. Doctors last month determined that a series of seizures Liza began having were caused by cerebral malformations that needed repair. The girl volunteered to help raise money for expenses not covered by insurance with a lemonade stand set up in the family bakery in suburban Birmingham.

