Judson College in Marion Still Facing Uncertain Future

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The future of the state’s only all-women’s college is hanging in the balance tonight. And a multi-million dollar commitment campaign underway at the school this semester — could determine its fate.

Judson College is trying to reach $5 million dollars in commitments — by April 2nd — to secure its future.

The school was able to raise $1.5 million dollars — to make sure it reopened this semester.

But now the school needs firm commitments from donors — to proceed into the next academic year.

“To move the college to a position of not just surviving, but thriving,” said President Dr. W. Mark Tew.

“We’re seeking that from foundations, from corporations, from individual donors with whom we have relationships. Obviously, from our Alumni Association as well.”

The Board of Trustees plans to meet in April — to review the college’s progress — and to make a decision about its future.