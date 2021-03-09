Motorcyclist Killed in Wreck on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a motorcyclist has been killed a wreck on Eastern Boulevard at Calmar Drive.

Police say late Saturday afternoon, 44-year-old Kenji Sledge was severely injured in the wreck. He died later at a hospital.

Police say the driver of a car was making a left turn from the boulevard onto Calmar Drive when the car hit Sledge, who was driving in the other direction. The driver of the car, who has not been named, was not hurt.

Police say their investigation is continuing.