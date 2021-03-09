Pay It Forward: Roosevelt Johnson of Valley Grande

by Ellis Eskew

In late October, Hurricane Zeta slammed the Selma-Dallas County area snapping and uprooting trees and knocking our power to thousands of homes.

There were people waiting in long lines at the few stores that were open just to get what they need.

“They were bringing emergency people in, but didn’t seem like it was happening quick enough so we just got out there and started helping,” said Roosevelt Johnson.

Roosevelt Johnson started cooking for people.

And bringing in supplies to those in need.

It caught the attention of Brandon Shumate.

“He’s a great guy. We haven’t been knowing each other too awfully long but met through Roosevelt’s call to help people. He initiated a drive and collected donations to get food and water to people in Perry County and Marion County also,” said Shumate.

Roosevelt’s giving heart didn’t stop there.

“He was instrumental in promoting a toy drive for the children back during Christmas, everything from bicycles to whatever just giving to those less fortunate during the pandemic,” said Shumate.