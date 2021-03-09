Tennessee panel votes to move Confederate bust from Capitol

by Alabama News Network Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee panel has agreed to remove the state Capitol’s bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

The Tennessee Historical Commission voted 25-1 on Tuesday to move the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust to the Tennessee State Museum.

The committee said that facility is better equipped to provide the appropriate context for the bust.

The committee also stated that the interest of commemorating a long-dead historical figure was outweighed by the interest of thousands of citizens who find the commemoration hurtful.

