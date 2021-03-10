Alabama Community Colleges Not Raising Tuition for 2021-22 School Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, Chancellor Baker announced tuition will not increase for the 2021-2022 academic year. In addition, as a result of the declining number of reported COVID cases and an increase in the number of students, faculty and staff taking advantage of access to the COVID vaccine, the ACCS anticipates all community college campuses in the state will resume normal, on-campus operations for the Fall 2021 semester.

“This year has been difficult for many Alabamians and access to education and skills training shouldn’t be something that makes it harder. By freezing tuition and ensuring online, in-person, and hybrid classes are available at Alabama’s 24 community colleges, we’re doing our part to expand opportunities for coursework and training to help Alabamians build a better future,” said Chancellor Baker.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, our number one priority has been the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and it will continue to be our primary focus as we work to safely reopen our campuses across the state.”

The freeze on tuition is one of many efforts Alabama’s community colleges have rolled out this year to expand access to higher education, including a statewide Community Scholarship program featuring a tuition discount for buy-one-get-one free classes at ACCS colleges for the spring semester. ACCS colleges also deployed 10,500 laptops to students to help ensure access to course materials was not an obstacle to course completion.

The 24 colleges in the Alabama Community College System adhere to stringent health and safety protocols at all college campuses and follow and execute all local, state, and federal guidance related to social distancing protocols. While contingency plans are in place should there be a need to modify plans for full operation, class and training delivery methods will continue to keep student success and the safety of students, faculty, staff and visiting community members a priority at each college. For specific opening plans for each college, please contact your local college directly.

ALABAMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM FAST FACTS