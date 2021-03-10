Alabama News Network Golf Tournament to Benefit Friendship Mission and the Fight Against Homelessness

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is doing its part to fight homelessness in our area. We are hosting the Drive Out Homelessness Golf Tournament on Thursday, March 11, to benefit Friendship Mission.

While many of us have been focused on the pandemic, homelessness has been around for much longer than COVID.

Tara Davis, the executive directors of Friendship Mission, explains the problem and how the golf tournament will help them turn lives around right here in our community.

LEARN MORE ABOUT FRIENDSHIP MISSION