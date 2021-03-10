Alabama State Golfers Finish 8th at Don Benbow Collegiate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State has finished eighth at the Don Benbow Collegiate at the Jacksonville Beach Golf Course after a final round 317.

The Hornets finished the tournament at 70-over (638), three shots behind Purdue Fort Wayne (635) and nine shots behind Savannah State (629) for sixth overall.

Drexel won the tournament with one-over (585), followed by Butler at 41-over (609) and Evansville at 44-over (612).

Thacher Neal led Alabama State through the tournament, finishing tied for 22nd overall with a 158, while Noel Sims and Afnan Chowdhury finished tied for 32nd overall at 160.

Meanwhile, Thomas Caddell finished 40th overall, just three shots behind Sims and Chowdhury, with a two round total of 163; while Bishop Stringer finished tied for 46th with a two round total of 166.