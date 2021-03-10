Baptist East Medical Center Expands Postpartum Unit with State-of-the-Art Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

Growth is on the horizon at Baptist Medical Center East as the hospital prepares to expand with a 26-bed state-of-the-art unit that will be used to serve Postpartum and Women’s Services Patients.

The unit itself isn’t set to open until winter 2021, crews from Batson-Cook Construction have reached a significant milestone in this project as they recently placed the final structural beam into place.

This achievement known as “Topping Out” is an ancient building practice that today signifies a construction project has reached the attainment of its highest point. As part of tradition, an American flag will be affixed to the beam as it is raised into place.

Five years ago, they open the second floor with 26 additional postpartum beds. This new opportunity will provide care not only postpartum patients but for post surgical patients for women of the River Region.

This project will be 33 additional square feet of construction space, two additional floor,s one of which will be 26 new beds designated to women’s services and the fourth floor will be shelf space that they will use for future growth.

The project began around the first part of 2020. The target finish date is December 1, 2021.

Baptist Medical Center East is a multi-time Women’s Choice Award® winner as one of America’s best hospitals in obstetrics.

The 150-bed acute care hospital provides high-quality healthcare, specializing in women and children’s services. Baptist Medical Center East is home to approximately 4,000 baby births each year, making it the third highest in total deliveries in the State of Alabama.