Catching Spring Fever

by Ryan Stinnett

An intensifying upper air ridge over the Gulf of Mexico and a surface low off the Southeast Coast are bringing us splendid spring-like weather this week. It is another cold start to the day, but we are seeing a nice warm up again with the dry air mass in place. Highs this afternoon are surging into the upper 70s area wide, and highs in the low 80s are expected tomorrow and Friday. We will see more clouds the rest of the week as moisture levels increase in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, but the rest of the work week looks dry. This is certainly looking like the best week of weather so far this year, and unusually quiet for March, which is typically the wettest month of the year for much of Alabama. Also we note, in the afternoons, lots of smoke will fill the air at times, as numerous prescribed burns and wildfires are burning across the Alabama landscape due to the dry conditions and low relative humidity.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The mainly dry pattern continues into the weekend, but moisture levels will be on the rise as more clouds roll into the state. Saturday will be a partly sunny, warm day with a highs again in the low 80s. Sunday looks dry, but clouds will likely increase, and we will bring in a chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday night and into Monday across Alabama. This same storm system will bring the potential for severe storms during the day Sunday for states like Arkansas, Louisiana, and the eastern part of Texas and Oklahoma.

SPRING FORWARD: We go back on Daylight Saving Time this weekend…we lose an hour of sleep as the clocks will be moved forward one hour Saturday night. Sunset time Sunday evening in Montgomery will be 6:52pm CDT. Also, it is a great time to check those smoke detectors and weatherradios are working and have fresh batteries in them.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms will return to Alabama Monday. For now, the risk for severe storms looks low with weakening dynamics and not much surface based instability, but we will keep a close eye on parameters as the system approaches. The surface front will stall out, keeping rain in the forecast on Tuesday, and possibly part of the day Wednesday. By Thursday, the European models suggest a more potent storm system could bring rain and possibly stronger storms back to Alabama, but again too far out to know for sure. After that system, colder air returns to Alabama and it looks like the second half of March will start off with below average temperatures.

Have a wild Wednesday you won’t soon forget!!!

Ryan