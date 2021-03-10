Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System Administering Moderna Vaccine at Locations

by Alabama News Network Staff

The VA of Central Alabama Health Care System has a ongoing program with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, at their MVAC location at 8105 Chantilly Parkway, they gave veterans their first and second dose of the vaccine. MVAC has been vaccinating their veterans since late December when the vaccine first became available. They have already vaccinated over 15% of their veterans and they say they will continue to get vaccinations until all of their veterans have been vaccinated. They receive an ongoing allocation of vaccinations every week which varies week to week but they schedule and use their vaccine doses they receive every week.

The vaccine is eligible to all the veterans who are in the care system and enrolled in Central Alabama VA Health Care System. The VA says veterans can get scheduled for a vaccine if they are a veteran and if they are not enrolled they would need to speak to their eligibility personnel on site.

Vaccines are given in Montgomery also at their Tuskegee campus and they also have rotating clinics at their other sites which includes Columbus, Georgia, Monroeville and Fort Rucker-Dothan area.

For more information Veterans may call their call center at 866-601-1079 to schedule their vaccine appointment.