Medical Marijuana Bill Gets Public Hearing in Alabama House

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on medical marijuana legislation. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing on the Senate-passed bill on Wednesday afternoon. The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana, in forms such as gels or tablets, for medical use from licensed dispensaries. The Alabama Senate approved the bill by a 21-8 vote last month. However, the House of Representatives has previously been more skeptical of medical marijuana proposals.

