Montgomery County Mugshots (02/23/21 – 03/04/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Alabama News Network Staff
Montgomery County Mugshots 02.23-03.04
ADAMS, DARNEZ – Robbery 1st
ANDERSON, DERRICK – Rape 2nd-Violation of Community Notification Act
BAKER, KIMBERLEY – Chemical Endangerment of a Child
BOZEMAN, MITCHEL – Probation Revocation
CHANDLER, HUNTER – Possession-Recieving Controlled Substance
COLEMAN, CARLOS – Escape Third Degree
CRUMPTON, DEANDRE – Robbery 1st
DICKEY, JOSEPH – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
GOULD, ROBERT – Theft of Property 1st
GREEN, CADARIUS – Burglary III
HOVER, CYNTHIA – Theft of Property 1st
HOWARD, CALVIN – Driving While Revoked
JETER, JESSY – DUI
JOHNSON, LAMORIS – Domestic Violation-Strangulation Suffocation
JONES, WILLIE – Burglary III
KIRK, JARED – Poss-Reciept of Controlled Substance
KNOX, DEMARCUS – Receiving Stolen Property
LAWRENCE, TIMOTHY – Probation Violation
LOPEZ, SAMANTHA – Murder-Intentionally Cause Death
LOVE, STEVEN – Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd
LOWE, DAVID – Parole violation
LUSTER, QUARTEZ – Murder
MCKEE, DEVNTAY – Arson Second Degree-Arson Residence
NELSON, RICHARD – Harrassment
NORTHCUTT, LAMAR – Assault 2nd-Prevent Police Officer
PARKHURST, CHRISTOPHER – Burglary III
TAYLOR, JAVORIS – Fugitive of Justice
TOLBERT, MIKAYLA – Criminal Impersonation-Financial Exploit Elderly
WAINWRIGHT, BOBBY RAY – Probation Violation
WALKER, JEREMY – Probation Revocation
WINSTON, CENTELL – Arson Second Degree-Arson Residence
WRIGHT, JEREMIE – Murder
