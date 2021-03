by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama state troopers say a Montgomery man has been killed in a single-car crash in Bullock County.

State troopers say 60-year-old Willie Frank Lewis was killed when the car he was driving left the road and struck a ditch. Investigators say Lewis was not using a seat belt and was thrown out of the car and killed.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 223 near the 12 mile marker, about 12 miles south of Union Springs Tuesday night.