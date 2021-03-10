Prattville Leaders to Meet on Project Prattville 2040

by Kay McCabe

The City of Prattville is gearing up to begin it’s Project Prattville 2040 comprehensive plan.

The plan will be a guide for growth and improvements throughout the Prattville community. The pllaning team plans to engage with residents, business and property owners, and more to ensure the city’s input are included.

Planning Director, Scott Stephens, says the plans include new roads, fire and police protection, additional transportation options, park and recreation, and lots more.

“We are preparing for the many new residents coming to Prattville,” said Stephens.

For more information on Project Prattville 2040, click here.