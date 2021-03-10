Public Hearing for Proposed Treatment Ban for Trans Kids

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama legislative committee is holding a public hearing on a bill that would make it a felony to treat transgender youth with puberty-blockers, hormone therapy, or surgery. The House Health Committee has scheduled a Wednesday afternoon public hearing on the Senate-passed bill. Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing such measures, arguing such decisions should wait until adulthood. Parents of teens and advocacy groups have argued the proposals would hurt trans youth and infringe on the decisions of doctors and families.

