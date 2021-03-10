Publix Announces Opening Date for Pike Road Store

by Alabama News Network Staff

Publix Super Markets has announced the date that it will open its new store in Pike Road. The store will be the company’s fifth in Montgomery County.

The Pike Road store will open Wednesday, March 24, at 7:00 a.m. in the Shops at Pike Road. The store is part of a new shopping center that includes other retail space near Pike Road Town Hall at the intersection of Vaughn Road and Pike Road.

“We are excited to wish a warm ‘Welcome Home’ to Publix Supermarkets, Inc.,” Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said in a statement. “Following the dedicated work of our planning and economic development departments, it is incredible to see this dream come to fruition, and we believe that Publix is a perfect fit for the Town of Pike Road. We look forward to the opportunities that this Publix and all of the Shops at Pike Road will bring to our community, and we are looking forward to seeing friends and neighbors from across Pike Road as we shop with Publix.”

Publix says the 48,300 square-foot store will bring 135 new jobs to the area. The store will have traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and fresh produce departments.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,268 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.