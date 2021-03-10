Tallassee Police Searching for Stolen ATV

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Suspect Vehicle (4)

2/2 Suspect Vehicle_002 (2)



The Tallassee Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a ATV.

On March 1, around 3:23 a.m., a theft occurred in the 100 block of S. Harper Street in Tallassee. A 2017 Honda Rubicon TRX-500 was taken from a private residence. Video surveillance was collected from numerous sources and the suspect’s vehicle has been potentially identified as a dark colored Chevrolet Avalanche. The suspect vehicle can be seen in numerous areas prior to the theft of the ATV, and it can be seen pulling a mid-sized trailer from behind.

The ATV is described as dark green in color with a black brush-guard/front rack and rear rack.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586 or CrimeStoppers using at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with

Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!