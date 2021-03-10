Thousands Get 2nd Dose of Moderna Vaccine at Drive-Thru Clinic in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Thousands of people in West Alabama are now more protected against coronavirus — after a mass vaccination clinic this week in Selma.

Five thousand people got their second dose of the Moderna vaccine during a three-day drive-thru clinic at Bloch Park.

Vaughan Regional Medical Center coordinated the event.

Health officials say the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19.

So they’re urging everyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated.

“Well it’s important,” said Donnell Brown of Oakman in Walker County.

“We need to — get cleared of this virus. It’s a scourge on our state and on our country. And so yes, we need to get it.”

“Means hopefully putting an end to this Coronavirus,” said Dannie Childers.

“Saving lives. That’s why we out here so we can try to get it and be safe and try to live a little while longer.”