Town of Pike Road Announces Tenants in New Publix Shopping Center

The Town of Pike Road has released most of the businesses that will soon call the new Shops at Pike Road home.

Along with the Publix supermarket, more than a dozen businesses will open at the new retail center at the corner of Pike Road and Vaughn Road.

Pike Road officials say the secured tenants include Sol Restaurante Mexicano & Taquiera, Sushi Fresh, The Jackson Clinic and Urgent Care, Jim Massey’s Cleaners & Laundry, Roses + Woods Boutique, Royal Nails, Exist; Beautifully Salon, Smiles From Us Pediatric Dentistry & Family Orthodontics, Brantley Bank & Trust, and Alfa Insurance.

The developer of the Shops at Pike Road, The Trotman Company, said there are three remaining spaces available for lease.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities this development will bring to the citizens of Pike Road,” said Gordon Stone, Mayor of the Town of Pike Road. “The Shops at Pike Road are an illustration of the planning for sustainable growth and economic development our team continues to work toward in collaboration with landowners, citizens, and businesses. We know our community is as excited as we are to welcome new retail and services to the Town of Pike Road.”

“We are proud to welcome Publix and all of the businesses that will call the Shops at Pike Road home,” said Charlie Trotman, President, The Trotman Company, Inc. “The enthusiastic response we have received from the community and local businesses reflects the way that local access to necessary retail and service-based commerce can help meet the needs of the growing community.”

Earlier Wednesday, Publix announced that the new supermarket plans to open to the public on Wednesday, March 24, at 7:00AM. Town officials said openings for the additional businesses in and around the Shops will be available soon on an individual basis.