Biden signs $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.

He had been set to sign the American Rescue Plan on Friday. But the White House moved the signing up to Thursday afternoon, hours before the president plans to deliver his first prime-time address to the American public on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted that the bill arrived at the White House late Wednesday, more quickly than anticipated, and Biden wanted to move as quickly as possible.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Categories: Coronavirus, Montgomery, News, South Alabama, Statewide, Troy, West Alabama
Tags: , ,

Related Posts