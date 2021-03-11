City of Selma to Honor Life of Dr. Frederick D. Reese

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Selma plans to honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Frederick D. Reese with several events on Monday, March 15.

The Selma City Council has declared March 21 as F.D. Reese Day each year.

Reese, who is a member of the historic “Courageous Eight” civil rights leaders, is credited with writing the letter to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference ad to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. inviting them to Selma to fight for the right of Black Americans to have the right to vote.

Reese died at the age of 88 in 2018.

The events planned for Monday include:

Special Presentation – Noon at Selma High School

Grand Caravan – 12:45PM – Line up at Bloch Park

Virtual Tribute – 6PM

Selma Mayor James Perkins, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell and other elected leaders are scheduled to take part in these events.

Stay with Alabama News Network for more information.