Ex-judges, others urge retrial for Alabama death row inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former judges and prosecutors are joining those seeking a new trial for a death row inmate in Alabama. Former Alabama Chief Justice Drayton Nabers, former state Attorney General Bill Baxley, and several former judges and prosecutors are among those that submitted briefs supporting a new trial for Toforest Johnson. Johnson was convicted of the 1995 murder of Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says there are concerns about the fairness of Johnson’s trial. That includes a key witness who was paid a $5,000 reward and alibi witnesses who place Johnson in another part of town.

