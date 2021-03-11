Justice Sues Mobile County Sheriff Over Sexual Harassment

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Justice Department has sued the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office over claims it ignored claims of female jailers who say they are being sexually harassed by male prisoners. The suit filed Wednesday in Mobile says female jail workers are regularly subjected to lewd comments, threats of sexual violence, and male prisoners who expose themselves. The suit says a dozen female jailers filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but Sheriff Sam Cochran and others failed to take the complaints seriously or act to stop the problem. The suit seeks both money and policies to stop the harassment. The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately comment on the suit.

