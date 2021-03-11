Medical Marijuana Bill Faces Multiple Hurdles in Ala. House

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee will vote next week after holding a public hearing on the Senate-passed bill. If approved, the bill would then head to the House Health Committee where it also must be approved before getting a vote in the House of Representatives. The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana, in forms such as gels or tablets, for medical use from licensed dispensaries. The Alabama Senate approved the bill by a 21-8 vote last month. However, the House of Representatives has previously been more skeptical of medical marijuana proposals.

