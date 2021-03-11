Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Man’s Body Found
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of a man’s body this morning.
Police say they found the body of 49-year-old Ronald Ford of Montgomery in the area of Old Selma Road and Birmingham Highway. They responded about 6:30 a.m.
Police say Ford had a fatal gunshot wound.
Investigators are still looking into what happened. No arrests have been made.
If you have a tip to help police, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.