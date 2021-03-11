Some Sun, Some Clouds, And Even Warmer Temperatures

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning starts on a cool note across central and south Alabama, with many locations in the 40s. However, its not as cold as recent mornings, and the gradual warming trend this week is set to continue Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, high temperatures rose into the upper 70s. Today, high temperatures could peak in the low 80s across most of our area. We may see more clouds than sunshine this morning, but sunshine appears likely to gradually return through the afternoon. Expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night, with lows in the low 50s.

Friday looks very similar to Thursday weather-wise. Expect a sun/cloud mix with highs near 80°. Friday night lows fall into the mid 50s. The weekend looks mainly dry as the above-average warmth continues. Saturday and Sunday feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 80s. Saturday night lows fall into the mid to upper 50s, while Sunday night lows only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. There’s a chance for a handful of spotty showers late Sunday, but significant rain chances hold off until next week.

After a long stretch of dry weather, rain looks fairly likely next Monday. A storm system approaches our area and could produce widespread shower or even thunderstorm activity. At this point, the coverage of rain is in question. However, it appears this front may stall near our area on Tuesday. That could keep a chance for rain in the forecast that day. We could see another round of rain and storms around the middle of next week. However, models diverge on the evolution of that storm system. It looks like our forecast trends drier towards the end of next week. Temperatures probably won’t be as warm