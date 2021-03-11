Warmer Days Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure anchored to the east of us is keeping a warm spring-like weather pattern over our area. Southerly breezes continue to warm us up each afternoon. Temps could reach the low to mid 80s over the upcoming weekend. We do see a drop in temps coming as rain chances increase next week. Daytime highs will fall into the mid to upper 70s and that’s still above the average high for this time of the year. It’s looking a lot more active beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday. Showers and storms are likely at times during this period. Conditions are awfully dry and a few days of rain will help as we head towards the growing season.