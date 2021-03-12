3 Injured in Thursday Night Shooting in Tallassee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thursday, March 12, Tallassee Police responded to 1st Avenue on a report of a gunshot. Once the units arrived on the scene, several shell casings and evidence that people had been injured were discovered. Units were also informed that a victim had been transported to Tallassee ER. Chief of Police, Matthew Higgins says it is clear that several people were involved in an altercation that led to the shooting. 2 People had minor injuries and another person who had serious injuries was transported by Lifeflight for further treatment. This case is currently under investigation. Once the story develops this article will be updated.