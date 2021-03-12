MPD Needs Help Identifying and Locating Vehicle Burglary Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a suspect who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle Investigation in Montgomery. According to MPD, the crime happened on Wednesday 24 in February. between 12:00-1:00 p.m. in the 3800 block of Eastern Blvd. The Montgomery Police Department needs to identify and locate the pictured suspect described as 5’8″-6’0″; tall, weighing between 250-300 pounds.

If you have any information on this suspect especially his identity and location the MPD urges you to contact them at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).