A Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler



A warm and dry weekend ahead! High pressure holding east of us is helping to keep unseasonably warm temps over us. We expect lower to mid 80s during the weekend. Both days will support lots of sunshine along with southerly breezes. Definitely try to get out and enjoy this one! Changes are on the way for most of next week. The weather pattern becomes more active with fronts working into and through the area. Rain/storm are likely and continuing on and off through Thursday. Even with the clouds and rain temps will still manage mid to upper 70s for highs. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The last in a series of weather systems departs the area Thursday afternoon. High pressure returns but we’re a bit cooler finishing out the week. Daytime highs fall back into the 60s and lows down in the 40s during the following weekend.