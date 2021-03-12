Alabama Public Health Department Latest Vaccine Announcement

by Ja Nai Wright

Alabama is officially entering phase 1-c of vaccinations which includes people who are 55 or older. The Alabama department of public health says Alabama will get more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by March 22nd.

Another 5,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson are coming to Alabama in the next two weeks, and the state will be adding 131 new sites to help administer it.

Starting on March 23rd, the National Guard will set up mobile vaccination sites that will help bring the COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities in 24 counties. Alabama state health officer DR. Harris says that CVS Pharmacies will be adding 10 more sites in the state, doubling the number of facilities distributing the Pfizer vaccine.

Alabama has given out 1,214,816 vaccines so far and over 760,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.

Click here to find out if you qualify and for more information on how to get a vaccine in your area.