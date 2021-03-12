Alabama State Women advance to SWAC Championship

by Adam Solomon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The top two seeds advanced through the 2021 Cricket Wireless Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament and will meet in the championship game live on ESPN3 Saturday afternoon.

No. 2 seed Alabama State advanced with a 69-60 victory over No. 3 seed Southern in the semifinals behind 22 points from Jayla Crawford. Alabama State (16-3) used a 47.8 (22-for-46) percent shooting performance to pull away from Southern for their first win over the Lady Jags in three tries this season. Although they were held to just a pair of three-pointers in the game, Alabama State finished the contest shooting 85.2 (23-for-27) percent from the free throw line. With its performance at the line, Alabama State has connected on 86.2 (50-for-58) percent of their free throws through the first two games of the tournament.

Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Jackson State advanced with a 65-49 victory over No. 4 seed Grambling State. Ameshya Williams led the Tigers with 24 points and 22 rebounds, while SWAC Player of the Year Dayszsha Rogan chipped in with 12 points.

The two teams split the season series, with each winning on their home floor by two. Alabama State won the first meeting between the two in Montgomery (January 4), 74-72 behind 18 points from Crawford. In that same game, Shmya Ward recorded her first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Williams led four players in double figures for Jackson State with 25 points and 23 rebounds. In the second game, Jackson State grabbed a 64-62 victory despite Crawford leading four players in double figures with 20 points.

Tip is set for 1:30 pm inside Bartow Arena and can be heard on the Hornet Sports Network, with the winner of the game earning the automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.