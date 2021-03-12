Arid Conditions Spreading Across Alabama Without Rain

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal drought assessment shows arid conditions are spreading in Alabama because of a lack of rain, and much of the state’s acreage is now abnormally dry. The U.S. Monitor shows more than half the state’s 67 counties lie within an area stretching from the southwest to the northeast that is drying out. And a moderate drought has developed in a rural area of southwestern Alabama with about 85,000 residents. Conditions are worse than at the same time last year.

