Partnership Aims to Build Up Marion Police Department

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A transformation is underway at the Marion Police Department.

The city council appointed a new police chief — in addition to adding another officer to the force.

First and foremost new police chief Damian Steele will focus on improving community policing. Along with increasing patrols around the city.

“We going to bridge the gap between the citizens and law enforcement — and let them know we’re here to provide service for them to keep them safe,” said Steele.

It’s a job that will be a lot easier — thanks to a new partnership with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Tuscaloosa PD donated 25 hand held radios to the Marion PD — Friday morning. Buying them would have cost the city — about a hundred thousand dollars.

“We have a small department and our revenue is not large,” said Mayor Dexter Hinton.

“And for us to get a donation of this magnitude to assist our department, it’s great on our budget and its also helpful for our officers.”

“We are very thankful for those radios. They could not have come at a better time,” said Steele.

Moreover, TPD Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says his department is committed to helping Marion — build a quality police department.

“We’re gon’ provide anything that they possibly need that we can give to them,” he said.

“And we’re going to work together to make Marion a safer place.”