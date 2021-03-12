Verbena High School on Lock Down After Bomb Threat , Students are Safe

by Alabama News Network Staff

Verbena High School in Chilton County has been placed on lock down after a bomb threat was found written on one of the walls in the restroom.

The school administration says immediately following, procedures were put in place to evacuate the school and notify the proper command staff.

All students are in a safe location at this time. While the school is under lock down, the system says no check outs will be allowed.

Stay with Alabama News Network on this developing story.