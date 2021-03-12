Warm Afternoons, Cool Nights, And Rain-Free Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Our pattern of cool nights and warm afternoons continues Friday. While morning lows fell into the mid and upper 40s, temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low 80s by mid-afternoon. Like recent days, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the sky today. Upper level clouds fill the sky in west Alabama this morning, while sunshine is abundant elsewhere. We could see clouds increase in our sunnier locations at times throughout the day. The sky could become mostly clear again overnight while temperatures fall back into the low to mid 50s.

The weekend maintains our status quo weather-wise. Expect highs in the low to possibly mid 80s Saturday and Sunday, with a sun/cloud mix both days. Overnight temperatures fall into the 50s each night. Our area remains dry with no rain in the forecast through Sunday.

Rain returns to the forecast next week. A storm system approaches our area Monday, bringing at least scattered showers and storms to our area. While it’s not necessarily likely, there could be some strong or even severe storms Monday. The front associated with Monday’s rain likely stalls near or just south of our area Tuesday, leading to a chance for rain and/or storms near and south of the front Tuesday. Another storm system could lift this front back north as a warm front Tuesday night/Wednesday. That storm system approaches Wednesday, increasing our chance for rain and/or storms. We’ll have to watch this storm system for severe weather potential also.

Wednesday’s storm system should depart our area late next week. Looks like the front pushes through our area, with a return of cooler and drier air in it’s wake. There may still be some rain around Thursday morning, but the afternoon and Friday look dry. Friday’s high temperatures may only warm into the low 70s at best, and lows could fall into the low 40s Friday night.