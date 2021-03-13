Dry And Very Warm Sunday, Rain Returns Early Next Week

by Ben Lang

It was another very warm day across central and south Alabama, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Our area was dry once more, though we did see clouds thicken through the afternoon. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight, with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s or 70s by 7PM, then gradually falling into the low 60s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 50s.

Sunday’s weather maintains our status quo of late. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low to mid 80s. We won’t see any rain, but that changes next week. Sunday night lows only fall into the upper 50s.

Showers and storms return to the forecast Monday. It actually looks like much of the day could be dry for our area, with showers and storms remaining across the northwest part of the state until the evening. By then, some shower and thunderstorm activity could move into our northwestern communities. While a couple strong storms could occur, severe weather doesn’t look likely at this time. Thanks to Monday’s rain holding off for many during the day, afternoon highs could warm into the upper 70s or even low 80s. Showers and perhaps a few storms could continue through Monday night. Coupled with widespread clouds, lows only fall into the 60s.

Tuesday’s coverage of showers and storms could be higher than Monday’s, with scattered activity around throughout the day. Tuesday’s high temperatures probably remain somewhere in the 70s. Tuesday night lows may only fall into the 60s while clouds remain widespread.

There is a threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday as another cold front approaches our area. While its still a handful of days away, the storm prediction center highlights virtually all of Alabama within a 15% probability (slight risk) for severe weather. At this time, it appears all modes of severe weather will be possible. That includes damaging straight line winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The most likely timing for the storms appears to be Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Stay tuned for further forecast updates and refinements.

Storms could be ongoing across southeast Alabama early Thursday morning. The front pushes through our area early in the day, with some sunshine and a breezy west wind for the afternoon. Temperatures may remain in the 60s throughout the day. Thursday night lows likely fall into the 40s. Friday and Saturday feature sunshine and some clouds but no rain. However, temperatures remain cool each day, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. The forecast looks mainly dry through next Sunday, but high temperatures may not reach 70° during the afternoon.