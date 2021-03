by Alabama News Network Staff

State troopers say an Autauga County man has been killed in a wreck.

Investigators say 40-year-old Bobby Jermain Tillis of Billingsley was riding a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happend on U.S. Highway 82 about 18 miles west of Prattville Friday night.

State troopers are still investigating what led to the wreck.