Juvenile Killed in Wreck West of Tallassee

by Alabama News Network Staff

State troopers say a juvenile from Tallassee was killed in a wreck late Saturday night. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

State troopers say the wreck happened on Friendship Road, about one mile west of Tallassee in Elmore County just before 11 p.m.

Investigators say the juvenile was a passenger in a car driven by another youth,. The car flipped and hit a tree. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers are still investigating what led up to the wreck.